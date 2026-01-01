Huawei SecoManager Security Controller
Huawei SecoManager Security Controller
Huawei SecoManager Security Controller Description
Huawei SecoManager Security Controller is a security management platform designed for data centers and campus networks. It provides centralized security policy management, security service orchestration, and log management capabilities across enterprise networks. The platform automatically generates and deploys security policies based on user service partitions and application service orchestration. It integrates with SDN controllers and the HiSec Insight Network Security Situational Awareness System to enable coordinated threat response. SecoManager manages security devices including device discovery, virtual system management, configuration consistency checks, and single sign-on capabilities. It handles resource pool management and object management for addresses, services, applications, and network partitions. The platform supports policy orchestration with automatic delivery of security policies based on network partitions, application mutual access relationships, security services, and VPCs. It performs policy tuning based on redundancy analysis and provides dynamic policy optimization through application visualization and mutual access analysis. Log management capabilities include collection and storage of millions of IPv4/IPv6 session logs, NAT-Port Range logs, and user port pre-allocation logs. The system enables identity association tracing based on pre-NAT and post-NAT IP address and port mappings for security audits and forensics. SecoManager collaborates with big data security analysis systems to receive threat handling requests and send them to threat blocking devices. It provides network topology awareness and service chain-based traffic diversion policy delivery.
