Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks

Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
This repo contains sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR). Each folder contains a security playbook ARM template that uses Microsoft Sentinel trigger. Instructions for deploying a custom template: After selecting a playbook, in the Azure portal: Search for deploy a custom template Click build your own template in the editor Paste the contents from the GitHub playbook Click Save Fill in needed data and click Purchase Once deployment is complete, you will need to authorize each connection. Click the Microsoft Sentinel connection resource Click edit API connection Click Authorize Click Save Repeat steps for other connections. For Azure Log Analytics Data Collector, you will need to add the workspace ID and Key. You can now edit the playbook in Logic apps. Instructions for templatizing a playbook: Option 1: Azure Logic App/Playbook ARM Template Generator Download tool and run the PowerShell script Extract the folder and open "Playbook_ARM_Template_Generator.ps1" either in Visual Studio Code/Windows PowerShell/PowerShell Core Note The script runs from the user's machine. You must allow PowerShell script execution. To do so, run the
Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
A modular incident response framework in Powershell that uses Powershell Remoting to collect data for incident response and breach hunts.
A GraphQL security testing tool
Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.