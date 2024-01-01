Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repo contains sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR). Each folder contains a security playbook ARM template that uses Microsoft Sentinel trigger. Instructions for deploying a custom template: After selecting a playbook, in the Azure portal: Search for deploy a custom template Click build your own template in the editor Paste the contents from the GitHub playbook Click Save Fill in needed data and click Purchase Once deployment is complete, you will need to authorize each connection. Click the Microsoft Sentinel connection resource Click edit API connection Click Authorize Click Save Repeat steps for other connections. For Azure Log Analytics Data Collector, you will need to add the workspace ID and Key. You can now edit the playbook in Logic apps. Instructions for templatizing a playbook: Option 1: Azure Logic App/Playbook ARM Template Generator Download tool and run the PowerShell script Extract the folder and open "Playbook_ARM_Template_Generator.ps1" either in Visual Studio Code/Windows PowerShell/PowerShell Core Note The script runs from the user's machine. You must allow PowerShell script execution. To do so, run the