SecurityHQ SHQ Response Description

SHQ Response is an incident management and response platform that provides a unified interface for security operations. The platform orchestrates security workflows and enables collaboration between remote SOC teams, IT security teams, and various security tools. The platform integrates with SIEM, EDR, and SOAR technologies to provide centralized incident handling. It visualizes incidents and threats by displaying attack steps, events, actors, and targets in a unified view. The system categorizes incidents against the MITRE ATT&CK framework and assigns risk levels based on CIA attributes, asset criticality, and potential impact. SHQ Response includes playbooks for incident handling, vulnerability management, and change management. The platform supports dynamic risk adjustment during investigations as new information becomes available. It provides incident prioritization capabilities and enables team collaboration for remediation and response activities. The platform offers automated security workflows and includes a report repository with statistical analysis and interpretive reporting. Users can access the platform through desktop or mobile applications. The system provides incident metrics and pattern analysis based on incident attributes.