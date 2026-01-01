Sattrix Managed SOAR Logo

Sattrix Managed SOAR

Managed SOAR service for incident response automation and orchestration

Security Operations
Commercial
Sattrix Managed SOAR Description

Sattrix Managed SOAR is a managed service offering that provides Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response capabilities to organizations. The service delivers centralized visibility into security infrastructure and processes, integrating different security technologies to optimize incident management workflows. The service automates incident-related repetitive tasks through pre-built custom workflows and automated playbooks, reducing response times and minimizing human error. Organizations receive support for platform selection based on their technological stack and business needs, identification of procedures suitable for automation, and creation of use-case-based incident response playbooks using a low-code model. Sattrix provides 24/7 support from security analysts and engineers with SOAR expertise. The service addresses challenges including multiple teams using different security tools, alert fatigue from endless notifications, resource constraints, human error in incident response, and compliance requirements. The platform enables automation of standardized response actions and provides continuous monitoring, reporting, and audit trails for compliance purposes. The service includes customizable playbooks and workflows tailored to specific infrastructure needs, integration capabilities with existing security tools such as SIEM, EDR, and endpoint security solutions, and metrics identification from aggregated security data. Organizations can reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR) while improving operational efficiency and enabling collaboration between SOC teams and other departments.

Sattrix Managed SOAR is Managed SOAR service for incident response automation and orchestration developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Incident Response.

