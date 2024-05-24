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COGNNA Agentic AI SOC

by COGNNA

AI-powered SOC platform for automated threat detection and response

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ai Soc
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COGNNA Agentic AI SOC Description

COGNNA Agentic AI SOC is a security operations platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate security operations center functions. The platform provides real-time threat detection capabilities and automated response mechanisms to security incidents. The system transforms traditional security operations by applying AI agents to handle detection and response workflows. The platform aims to reduce manual intervention in security operations through automation of common SOC tasks. COGNNA offers an interactive product demonstration that showcases the platform's capabilities in action, allowing potential users to explore how the AI-driven system operates in security environments. The platform is designed to handle the full lifecycle of security operations from initial detection through automated response actions.

COGNNA Agentic AI SOC FAQ

Common questions about COGNNA Agentic AI SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

COGNNA Agentic AI SOC is AI-powered SOC platform for automated threat detection and response developed by COGNNA. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC.

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