COGNNA Agentic AI SOC Description

COGNNA Agentic AI SOC is a security operations platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate security operations center functions. The platform provides real-time threat detection capabilities and automated response mechanisms to security incidents. The system transforms traditional security operations by applying AI agents to handle detection and response workflows. The platform aims to reduce manual intervention in security operations through automation of common SOC tasks. COGNNA offers an interactive product demonstration that showcases the platform's capabilities in action, allowing potential users to explore how the AI-driven system operates in security environments. The platform is designed to handle the full lifecycle of security operations from initial detection through automated response actions.