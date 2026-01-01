Resolver Command Center Management Description

Resolver Command Center Management is a security operations platform designed for corporate security teams to manage physical security incidents and coordinate guard response activities. The software provides live mapping capabilities that display alarms, incidents, and guard locations in real-time to enable rapid deployment of personnel. The platform includes guard dispatch functionality with automated standard operating procedures (SOPs) attached to dispatch requests. Dispatchers can assign guards to incidents, attach relevant people and files, and track officer locations through an integrated mobile application. Officers receive task details, messages, and can document incidents directly from the mobile app. The system consolidates alarm and access control system data into a central monitoring panel, allowing security teams to view all alarms and assign guards to critical incidents. It includes routine scheduling capabilities for creating guard schedules and communicating instructions to individual or multiple guards. Activity tracking and reporting features automatically monitor guard activities, with guards able to send evidence of their work back to the command center. The platform generates automated reports that demonstrate the impact of security operations on incident severity and frequency. The solution integrates with access control systems and Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) applications to avoid duplicate data entry. It supports workflow automation, process automation, data warehousing, analytics, and automated reporting capabilities.