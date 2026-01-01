Torq HyperSOC
Torq HyperSOC Description
Torq HyperSOC is a security operations platform that combines a Multi-Agent System (MAS) with hyperautomation capabilities to automate SOC responses. The platform addresses alert fatigue by analyzing data from security tools to filter false positives and prioritize critical events. The solution features autonomous case management that creates and prioritizes security cases with AI-generated summaries. The Socrates AI SOC analyst coordinates multiple AI agents to handle triage, investigation, and remediation of Tier-1 security alerts without human intervention. The platform operates across four stages: planning customized triage strategies and response runbooks, investigating with root cause analysis, responding at machine speed, and managing data through AI-generated case summaries. The system includes the HyperSOC-2o model for agentic operations. Torq HyperSOC integrates with existing security infrastructure to provide contextual enrichment and automated workflow execution. The platform is designed to reduce manual workload for SOC analysts by autonomously handling routine security incidents while escalating complex cases to human analysts.
