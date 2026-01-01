ServiceNow Security Operations Description

ServiceNow Security Operations is a platform built on the ServiceNow AI Platform that provides security incident response, vulnerability management, and threat intelligence capabilities. The platform offers security incident response workflows with automation and prioritization based on business impact. It includes vulnerability response functionality that enables risk-based vulnerability management across infrastructure with collaborative workspaces for IT remediation. The platform provides security posture control with role-based dashboards and reporting to monitor key metrics and indicators. It incorporates threat intelligence through the Threat Intelligence Security Center for analyzing cybersecurity threats. Configuration compliance capabilities identify and remediate misconfigured software. The platform includes MITRE ATT&CK framework integration for threat investigation and gap analysis. Performance analytics provide real-time insights for resource prioritization and trend anticipation. Now Assist for Security Operations adds AI capabilities to enhance incident response at scale. Additional features include data loss prevention incident response integration and centralized security management for monitoring compliance levels and security trends. The platform runs on isolated single-tenant cloud instances with advanced high availability through paired data centers and asynchronous database replication.