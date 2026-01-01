Logsign Unified SO Platform Logo

SOAR platform automating threat detection, incident response, and workflows

Logsign Unified SO Platform is a security operations platform that provides automation and orchestration capabilities for security teams. The platform automates security workflows to accelerate threat detection and incident response processes. The platform coordinates security tools and actions through orchestration, enabling automated responses to security incidents. It performs automated analysis of security data to identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate potential threats. The platform includes customizable automation workflows that streamline threat hunting and incident response activities. It provides real-time threat detection capabilities and coordinates automated security actions across integrated tools. The platform addresses compliance requirements through automated processes that help organizations adhere to security regulations. It reduces manual tasks in security operations, allowing security professionals to focus on higher-priority activities. The platform includes features for incident handling, threat analysis, and response coordination. It processes security data to flag potential threats and enables security teams to respond to incidents with reduced manual intervention.

Logsign Unified SO Platform is SOAR platform automating threat detection, incident response, and workflows developed by Logsign. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Incident Response.

