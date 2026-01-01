Logpoint SOAR & Automation Logo

Logpoint SOAR & Automation

SOAR platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Logpoint SOAR & Automation Description

Logpoint SOAR & Automation is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that automates alert triage, investigation, and incident response processes. The platform aggregates security data from multiple sources and executes automated playbooks for threat detection, containment, and removal. The solution provides over 80 out-of-the-box playbooks for standardized detection, investigation, and response processes. Users can create custom playbooks using a drag-and-drop interface with prebuilt code blocks organized by action types. The platform offers guided decision-making where automation investigates alerts and recommends responses for analysts to execute. The platform integrates with Logpoint SIEM to create a unified security event management solution with SOAR capabilities. When combined with Case Management, the platform automatically creates cases for incidents, provides timelines of events, and facilitates collaborative investigations. The solution includes 20+ playbooks specifically for endpoint investigation and response, enabling automated actions such as killing processes, gathering intelligence, or isolating hosts. The platform enriches alerts with contextual information and threat intelligence to verify known indicators or tactics and technical procedures. It parses and analyzes logs from hundreds of integrations, allowing automation across various security tools in the technology stack. The solution supports flexible deployment options and includes out-of-the-box compliance support.

Logpoint SOAR & Automation FAQ

Common questions about Logpoint SOAR & Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Logpoint SOAR & Automation is SOAR platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response developed by Logpoint. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Case Management, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →