Logpoint SOAR & Automation Description

Logpoint SOAR & Automation is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that automates alert triage, investigation, and incident response processes. The platform aggregates security data from multiple sources and executes automated playbooks for threat detection, containment, and removal. The solution provides over 80 out-of-the-box playbooks for standardized detection, investigation, and response processes. Users can create custom playbooks using a drag-and-drop interface with prebuilt code blocks organized by action types. The platform offers guided decision-making where automation investigates alerts and recommends responses for analysts to execute. The platform integrates with Logpoint SIEM to create a unified security event management solution with SOAR capabilities. When combined with Case Management, the platform automatically creates cases for incidents, provides timelines of events, and facilitates collaborative investigations. The solution includes 20+ playbooks specifically for endpoint investigation and response, enabling automated actions such as killing processes, gathering intelligence, or isolating hosts. The platform enriches alerts with contextual information and threat intelligence to verify known indicators or tactics and technical procedures. It parses and analyzes logs from hundreds of integrations, allowing automation across various security tools in the technology stack. The solution supports flexible deployment options and includes out-of-the-box compliance support.