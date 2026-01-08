ORDR IQ Logo

ORDR IQ

Multi-agent AI orchestrator for IT and security workflow automation

ORDR IQ Description

ORDR IQ is a multi-agent AI orchestration platform designed for IT and security teams. The platform orchestrates multiple AI agents within existing workflows to automate security and IT operations tasks. The system is built on ORDR's asset discovery and device intelligence platform, which provides contextual data about network-connected devices. This data foundation enables the orchestration capabilities to function with verified asset information. ORDR IQ integrates with existing security infrastructure including firewalls, network access control systems, switches, and wireless controllers. The platform operates without requiring hardware replacement or infrastructure changes. The orchestration capabilities include automated ticketing, report generation, and query responses based on environmental data. The system translates user intentions into automated actions across integrated tools. The platform supports segmentation enforcement through existing network infrastructure. It works with vulnerability management systems, SIEM platforms, ticketing systems, identity providers, and network equipment from multiple vendors. ORDR IQ is positioned as an infrastructure-agnostic solution that layers on top of existing security and IT tools to provide AI-driven automation and orchestration capabilities.

ORDR IQ is Multi-agent AI orchestrator for IT and security workflow automation developed by ORDR. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Automation.

