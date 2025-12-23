Prophet Security Prophet AI Logo

Prophet Security Prophet AI

AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response

Prophet Security Prophet AI Description

Prophet Security Prophet AI is an agentic AI SOC platform designed to automate security alert triage, investigation, and response processes. The platform functions as an AI SOC analyst that processes security alerts through a four-stage workflow. The system begins by instantly summarizing alerts and dynamically building investigation plans. It then autonomously retrieves, correlates, and analyzes data across multiple security data sources, emulating the behavior of expert security analysts. Following investigation, the platform determines alert severity, prioritizes alerts for analyst review, provides remediation steps, and integrates with existing security workflows. The system includes adaptive learning capabilities that adjust based on analyst feedback and the specific security environment. Prophet AI aims to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) through automated alert triage and investigation, while allowing security analysts to focus on high-priority threats rather than manual, repetitive tasks. The platform addresses common SOC challenges including alert fatigue, missed detections, and the complexity of traditional SOAR tool implementation. The solution is designed to cut investigation time and increase analyst efficiency by automating the data retrieval, correlation, and analysis steps typically performed manually by security operations teams.

Prophet Security Prophet AI is AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response developed by Prophet Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.

