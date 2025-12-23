Prophet Security Prophet AI
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response
Prophet Security Prophet AI
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response
Prophet Security Prophet AI Description
Prophet Security Prophet AI is an agentic AI SOC platform designed to automate security alert triage, investigation, and response processes. The platform functions as an AI SOC analyst that processes security alerts through a four-stage workflow. The system begins by instantly summarizing alerts and dynamically building investigation plans. It then autonomously retrieves, correlates, and analyzes data across multiple security data sources, emulating the behavior of expert security analysts. Following investigation, the platform determines alert severity, prioritizes alerts for analyst review, provides remediation steps, and integrates with existing security workflows. The system includes adaptive learning capabilities that adjust based on analyst feedback and the specific security environment. Prophet AI aims to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) through automated alert triage and investigation, while allowing security analysts to focus on high-priority threats rather than manual, repetitive tasks. The platform addresses common SOC challenges including alert fatigue, missed detections, and the complexity of traditional SOAR tool implementation. The solution is designed to cut investigation time and increase analyst efficiency by automating the data retrieval, correlation, and analysis steps typically performed manually by security operations teams.
Prophet Security Prophet AI FAQ
Common questions about Prophet Security Prophet AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Prophet Security Prophet AI is AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response developed by Prophet Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership