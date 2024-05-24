PDI Cybersecurity Platform Description

PDI Cybersecurity Platform is an integrated security operations platform that consolidates security management functions into a single system. The platform provides visibility across an organization's security technology stack through customizable, persona-based dashboards with real-time data. The platform includes analytics capabilities that correlate connected security tools with threat intelligence to generate security insights and prioritized recommendations. It performs gap and overlap analysis to identify weaknesses in security posture and optimize resource allocation. The system incorporates contextual threat intelligence that combines organizational data with enriched threat intelligence to provide information about attack vectors and indicators of compromise. The platform includes three proprietary tools: Threat Modeling Tool (TMT) for actionable insights based on the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, Cyber X Platform (CXP) for enriching security alerts with threat intelligence, and Security Program (NSP) which provides a security blueprint tailored to organizational needs. The platform features an AI assistant for automating routine tasks and includes 24/7 support from cybersecurity professionals. A mobile application enables real-time visibility and incident response capabilities for remote management. The platform addresses challenges including lack of visibility, resource constraints, operational inefficiencies from multiple dashboards, and emerging threats.