D3 Security Smart SOAR Logo

D3 Security Smart SOAR

SOAR platform for security orchestration, automation, and incident response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

D3 Security Smart SOAR Description

D3 Security Smart SOAR is a security orchestration, automation and response platform designed for security operations centers. The platform connects to security tools through REST API and vendor-agnostic integrations to automate workflows without requiring coding. The platform ingests, normalizes, de-duplicates, and correlates event data from multiple sources and environments. It provides automated threat intelligence enrichment across indicators, actors, digital risk, fraud, industry, and service data. The system consolidates related security events into incident records and can auto-remediate false or benign alerts. Smart SOAR includes a Universal REST API that connects to any REST API or web application regardless of product, version, vendor, or whether it is custom-built. The platform features integration and playbook fusion, allowing users to configure and test integrations and playbooks from a single interface. The platform provides context-driven triage and prioritization, presenting analysts with incident types, playbooks, linked events, IOCs, logs, threat intelligence data, incident knowledge, and MITRE ATT&CK TTPs. This contextual information supports automated tier-1 security workflows. The system is designed to reduce false positives and alert noise, enabling security teams to focus on high-fidelity incidents and real threats.

D3 Security Smart SOAR FAQ

Common questions about D3 Security Smart SOAR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

D3 Security Smart SOAR is SOAR platform for security orchestration, automation, and incident response developed by D3 Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Incident Response, MITRE Attack.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →