D3 Security Smart SOAR Description

D3 Security Smart SOAR is a security orchestration, automation and response platform designed for security operations centers. The platform connects to security tools through REST API and vendor-agnostic integrations to automate workflows without requiring coding. The platform ingests, normalizes, de-duplicates, and correlates event data from multiple sources and environments. It provides automated threat intelligence enrichment across indicators, actors, digital risk, fraud, industry, and service data. The system consolidates related security events into incident records and can auto-remediate false or benign alerts. Smart SOAR includes a Universal REST API that connects to any REST API or web application regardless of product, version, vendor, or whether it is custom-built. The platform features integration and playbook fusion, allowing users to configure and test integrations and playbooks from a single interface. The platform provides context-driven triage and prioritization, presenting analysts with incident types, playbooks, linked events, IOCs, logs, threat intelligence data, incident knowledge, and MITRE ATT&CK TTPs. This contextual information supports automated tier-1 security workflows. The system is designed to reduce false positives and alert noise, enabling security teams to focus on high-fidelity incidents and real threats.