ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App Description

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App is a mobile application that enables security teams to manage security operations and incident response from mobile devices. The app provides access to security alerts and incidents with contextual information including incident history, related artifacts, and detailed writeups. The application allows security analysts to execute response actions directly from mobile devices, including blocking IP addresses, isolating hosts, and resetting credentials. Users can view activity dashboards to monitor team activities and environmental events in real-time. The mobile app supports incident management workflows, enabling users to respond to and close incidents without requiring laptop access. It includes collaboration features for sharing updates, assigning tasks, and redirecting incidents to ReliaQuest experts within the app. The application delivers real-time notifications for security incidents and integrates with collaboration platforms to provide instant alerts. Users can access incident context and history on their mobile devices to support faster mean time to resolve (MTTR). The app is available for download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store and requires an existing GreyMatter account for authentication and access.