ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App Logo

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App

Mobile app for security operations incident response and threat management

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App Description

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App is a mobile application that enables security teams to manage security operations and incident response from mobile devices. The app provides access to security alerts and incidents with contextual information including incident history, related artifacts, and detailed writeups. The application allows security analysts to execute response actions directly from mobile devices, including blocking IP addresses, isolating hosts, and resetting credentials. Users can view activity dashboards to monitor team activities and environmental events in real-time. The mobile app supports incident management workflows, enabling users to respond to and close incidents without requiring laptop access. It includes collaboration features for sharing updates, assigning tasks, and redirecting incidents to ReliaQuest experts within the app. The application delivers real-time notifications for security incidents and integrates with collaboration platforms to provide instant alerts. Users can access incident context and history on their mobile devices to support faster mean time to resolve (MTTR). The app is available for download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store and requires an existing GreyMatter account for authentication and access.

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App FAQ

Common questions about ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App is Mobile app for security operations incident response and threat management developed by ReliaQuest. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Collaboration, Incident Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →