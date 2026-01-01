LevelBlue Fusion Platform
LevelBlue Fusion Platform Description
LevelBlue Fusion Platform is a security operations platform that provides centralized visibility and control for cybersecurity operations. The platform consolidates multiple security functions including managed detection and response (MDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and incident response capabilities. The platform integrates various security services under a unified interface, including email security through MailMarshal Cloud, threat intelligence from SpiderLabs, and cloud security management. It supports managed security services across network infrastructure, data security, and exposure management. The platform offers 24-hour incident response hotlines across multiple regions (Americas, EMEA, Australia, Singapore) for organizations experiencing security breaches. It includes capabilities for security advisory services, managed cloud security, and operational technology security. LevelBlue Fusion Platform is designed to support organizations across multiple industries including government, healthcare, financial services, retail, hospitality, education, legal, manufacturing, technology, and energy sectors. The platform addresses various regulatory compliance requirements including CMMC, FISMA, GDPR, GLBA, HIPAA, ISO, and SOX. The platform recently expanded through the acquisition of Cybereason, enhancing its global capabilities in managed detection and response, XDR, and incident response services.
LevelBlue Fusion Platform FAQ
