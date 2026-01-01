Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform Description

Swimlane Turbine is a cloud-native security automation platform designed for security operations centers. The platform provides a low-code automation engine that can be deployed in cloud, on-premises, or air-gapped environments. The platform executes millions of automated actions per day and is designed to scale dynamically based on infrastructure and workload changes. New cloud accounts can be provisioned in seconds with full deployment achievable in days. Security features include encryption of data at rest and in motion using Transport Layer Security (TLS), with passwords and credentials stored in a secure database. The platform supports SAML 2.0 and SSO integration with Open LDAP and Microsoft Active Directory. Two-factor authentication can be enforced globally, and role-based access controls can be applied at multiple levels including workspaces, dashboards, reports, applications, records, and fields. The platform infrastructure is continuously monitored and regularly tested for vulnerabilities by internal and external teams. Swimlane has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, with cloud data centers meeting ISO/IEC 27001:2013, 27017:2015, 27018:2019, 27701:2019, 9001:2015, and CSA STAR CCM v3.0.1 compliance standards. Cloud infrastructure is hosted in multiple regions including the US, UK, EU, Singapore, Tokyo, and Australia. Access to production systems is restricted to select employees on a need-to-know basis, with regular audits of access permissions.