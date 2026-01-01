Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform Logo

Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform

Cloud-native low-code security automation platform for SOC operations

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform Description

Swimlane Turbine is a cloud-native security automation platform designed for security operations centers. The platform provides a low-code automation engine that can be deployed in cloud, on-premises, or air-gapped environments. The platform executes millions of automated actions per day and is designed to scale dynamically based on infrastructure and workload changes. New cloud accounts can be provisioned in seconds with full deployment achievable in days. Security features include encryption of data at rest and in motion using Transport Layer Security (TLS), with passwords and credentials stored in a secure database. The platform supports SAML 2.0 and SSO integration with Open LDAP and Microsoft Active Directory. Two-factor authentication can be enforced globally, and role-based access controls can be applied at multiple levels including workspaces, dashboards, reports, applications, records, and fields. The platform infrastructure is continuously monitored and regularly tested for vulnerabilities by internal and external teams. Swimlane has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, with cloud data centers meeting ISO/IEC 27001:2013, 27017:2015, 27018:2019, 27701:2019, 9001:2015, and CSA STAR CCM v3.0.1 compliance standards. Cloud infrastructure is hosted in multiple regions including the US, UK, EU, Singapore, Tokyo, and Australia. Access to production systems is restricted to select employees on a need-to-know basis, with regular audits of access permissions.

Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform FAQ

Common questions about Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform is Cloud-native low-code security automation platform for SOC operations developed by Swimlane. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Compliance, Encryption.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →