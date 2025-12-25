Sophos Central Logo

Sophos Central

Cloud-based platform for unified mgmt of Sophos security solutions

Security Operations
Commercial
Sophos Central Description

Sophos Central is a cloud-based cybersecurity management platform that provides centralized control and administration of Sophos security products. The platform consolidates management of endpoint, server, mobile, firewall, email, wireless, ZTNA, and public cloud security solutions through a single web interface. The platform operates as a cloud-native application hosted on AWS and Azure infrastructure with regional data centers and multi-region replication for high availability. It implements a shared security model where cloud providers manage physical infrastructure while Sophos handles security within the cloud environment. Sophos Central includes AI-powered threat detection capabilities, automated incident response, and cross-product telemetry sharing. The platform features synchronized security where different Sophos products share threat, health, and security information to coordinate responses. The management console provides customizable dashboards with interactive widgets, built-in reporting tools, and a Threat Analysis Center for hunting security threats and investigating indicators of compromise across the environment. Administrators can perform remote device access, investigation, and remediation through the platform. Security features include multi-factor authentication requirements for administrators, role-based access controls, volume-level and field-level encryption, and transport-level encryption for management communications. The platform performs continuous security monitoring through Sophos' Global Security Operations Center. The architecture uses auto-scaling virtual networks with segmented workloads, private subnets with strict access controls, and VPN-based maintenance access. Data is stored in triplicated database clusters with hourly snapshots and event-driven replication.

Sophos Central is Cloud-based platform for unified mgmt of Sophos security solutions developed by Sophos. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Centralized Management.

