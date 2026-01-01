Agentic AI AR2™ Logo

Agentic AI AR2™

Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation

Security Operations
AR2 (Agentic AI Response & Remediation) is an autonomous Security Operations Center platform that uses AI reasoning to automate security incident response and remediation. The system is powered by Mirai AI reasoning technology and implements a ReAct framework for decision-making. The platform processes security alerts and autonomously executes response actions with sub-2-minute response times. It aggregates threat intelligence from multiple sources including MISP, OTX, VirusTotal, GreyNoise, Abuse IPDB, URLhaus, Emerging Threats, Anomali, MITRE ATT&CK, CVE/NVD, and CERT-In Advisories. AR2 incorporates human-in-the-loop controls that allow organizations to pre-approve low-risk actions while requiring approval for high-impact decisions. The system provides natural-language overrides for exceptions and maintains policy guardrails based on asset criticality, severity, action class, and model confidence. The platform includes persistent learning capabilities that apply exceptions and enterprise intelligence globally or per-tenant. Every automated action includes auditable reasoning snapshots that document the justification for decisions taken. AR2 supports multi-tenancy for service providers and uses a tickets-based pricing model where costs are based on tickets resolved. The system can respond to various threat scenarios including account takeover attempts, data exfiltration, and ransomware attacks through automated playbook execution.

Agentic AI AR2™ is Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation developed by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Automation.

