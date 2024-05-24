Grafana OnCall Description

Grafana OnCall is an on-call management and incident response tool that operates as part of the Grafana Cloud IRM application. The platform provides capabilities for managing on-call schedules, routing alerts, and coordinating incident response activities. The tool delivers context-rich notifications that include metrics, logs, and related information to support incident response decisions. It routes notifications to designated engineers based on preconfigured inputs and availability, with support for customizable escalation chains that automatically escalate unacknowledged alerts to subsequent responders. OnCall supports notification delivery across multiple channels including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Telegram, SMS, phone calls, and email. Users can customize notification content and format for each channel and respond to incidents directly from notification interfaces. The platform includes scheduling functionality that supports rotations, layers, time zones, and working hours. Schedules can be managed through a web UI, Terraform, or iCal, with integration to Google Calendar for automatic updates related to shift swaps and out-of-office events. OnCall integrates with observability tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, Zabbix, and AWS, as well as ITSM platforms including Jira, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. The platform supports auto-remediation workflows through webhooks and integrations. A mobile application enables users to receive push notifications, review on-call schedules, request shift swaps, and acknowledge or escalate incidents from mobile devices.