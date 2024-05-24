Grafana OnCall Logo

Grafana OnCall

On-call management and incident response platform within Grafana Cloud IRM

Security Operations Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Grafana OnCall Description

Grafana OnCall is an on-call management and incident response tool that operates as part of the Grafana Cloud IRM application. The platform provides capabilities for managing on-call schedules, routing alerts, and coordinating incident response activities. The tool delivers context-rich notifications that include metrics, logs, and related information to support incident response decisions. It routes notifications to designated engineers based on preconfigured inputs and availability, with support for customizable escalation chains that automatically escalate unacknowledged alerts to subsequent responders. OnCall supports notification delivery across multiple channels including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Telegram, SMS, phone calls, and email. Users can customize notification content and format for each channel and respond to incidents directly from notification interfaces. The platform includes scheduling functionality that supports rotations, layers, time zones, and working hours. Schedules can be managed through a web UI, Terraform, or iCal, with integration to Google Calendar for automatic updates related to shift swaps and out-of-office events. OnCall integrates with observability tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, Zabbix, and AWS, as well as ITSM platforms including Jira, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. The platform supports auto-remediation workflows through webhooks and integrations. A mobile application enables users to receive push notifications, review on-call schedules, request shift swaps, and acknowledge or escalate incidents from mobile devices.

Grafana OnCall FAQ

Common questions about Grafana OnCall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Grafana OnCall is On-call management and incident response platform within Grafana Cloud IRM developed by Grafana Labs. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Alerting, Incident Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox