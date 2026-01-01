Broadcom AppWorx Workload Automation
Broadcom AppWorx Workload Automation
Broadcom AppWorx Workload Automation Description
AppWorx Workload Automation is a task scheduling solution designed to automate batch processing and workload management in Ellucian Banner and Fiserv DNA environments. The product targets higher education institutions and financial services organizations that use these specific platforms. For Ellucian Banner deployments, the solution automates batch processing and report generation across student information systems, advancement, human resources, financial aid, and finance operations. It addresses server overload issues and improves output distribution for Banner users. For Fiserv DNA environments, the product automates the daily batch cycle that typically consists of 50+ jobs requiring sequential execution. It provides automated process flows, parallel processing capabilities, and automated parameter entry to reduce manual data entry errors. The solution operates from a single automation engine batch station, enabling centralized control over job scheduling and execution. It includes notification capabilities to alert staff of job status and completion. Key capabilities include simplifying processing in complex IT infrastructures, providing visibility and management of business processes, and controlling mission-critical processes to mitigate operational risk.
