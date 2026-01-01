zeek paraglob
zeek paraglob Description
Paraglob is a data structure and library designed for efficiently matching strings against large lists of glob patterns. The tool is developed by the Zeek project and provides pattern matching capabilities for security operations. The library works by extracting meta-words (required substrings) from patterns and storing them in an Aho-Corasick data structure. When a query is performed, Paraglob first identifies meta-words in the input string using the Aho-Corasick algorithm, builds a set of candidate patterns associated with those meta-words, and then runs fnmatch to determine actual matches. Paraglob is integrated with Zeek's scripting language as an OpaqueType, allowing users to instantiate a paraglob from a vector of patterns and perform match operations that return all matching patterns. The patterns are simple strings rather than Zeek's native pattern type. The library is written in C++ and includes a benchmarking tool (paraglob-test) for testing performance with configurable numbers of patterns, queries, and match percentages. Build time scales linearly with pattern count due to Aho-Corasick structure construction, taking approximately 1.5 seconds for 10,000 patterns. The project is open source and includes testing infrastructure, CMake build configuration, and integration with the multifast-ac library for the underlying Aho-Corasick implementation.
