Dynatrace AutomationEngine Description

Dynatrace AutomationEngine is a cloud automation platform that enables organizations to automate BizDevSecOps workflows across hybrid and multicloud environments. The platform leverages Dynatrace's Davis AI engine and integrates observability, security, and business data to drive automation decisions. The platform provides a no-code and low-code interactive editor for creating workflows, with options to configure workflows as code. Workflows can be executed based on schedules or triggered by events. AutomationEngine processes observability and security data in real time and at scale to enable context-aware automation. Key automation capabilities include remediation and progressive delivery through continuous evaluation of software against service level objectives, automated routing of security vulnerability information to reduce false positives, and infrastructure provisioning to optimize resources and customer experience. The platform integrates with existing orchestration tools, IT service management systems, and automation platforms to extend their capabilities with AI-driven insights. AutomationEngine uses causal AI to analyze data and generate actionable automation across cloud ecosystems, enabling teams to address manual tasks and complex workflows without requiring extensive engineering resources.