Dynatrace AutomationEngine
Cloud automation platform for BizDevSecOps workflows using AI and observability
Dynatrace AutomationEngine
Cloud automation platform for BizDevSecOps workflows using AI and observability
Dynatrace AutomationEngine Description
Dynatrace AutomationEngine is a cloud automation platform that enables organizations to automate BizDevSecOps workflows across hybrid and multicloud environments. The platform leverages Dynatrace's Davis AI engine and integrates observability, security, and business data to drive automation decisions. The platform provides a no-code and low-code interactive editor for creating workflows, with options to configure workflows as code. Workflows can be executed based on schedules or triggered by events. AutomationEngine processes observability and security data in real time and at scale to enable context-aware automation. Key automation capabilities include remediation and progressive delivery through continuous evaluation of software against service level objectives, automated routing of security vulnerability information to reduce false positives, and infrastructure provisioning to optimize resources and customer experience. The platform integrates with existing orchestration tools, IT service management systems, and automation platforms to extend their capabilities with AI-driven insights. AutomationEngine uses causal AI to analyze data and generate actionable automation across cloud ecosystems, enabling teams to address manual tasks and complex workflows without requiring extensive engineering resources.
Dynatrace AutomationEngine FAQ
Common questions about Dynatrace AutomationEngine including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Dynatrace AutomationEngine is Cloud automation platform for BizDevSecOps workflows using AI and observability developed by Dynatrace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, Workflow Automation.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox