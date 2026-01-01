Swimlane AI-Driven Incident Case Management Description

Swimlane AI-Driven Incident Case Management is a security operations platform that uses AI agents to automate and streamline incident response workflows. The platform provides a unified interface for running investigations from start to finish, with multiple specialized AI agents that handle different aspects of case management. The system includes a Verdict Agent that generates verdicts using available context and intelligence, an Investigation Agent that builds and executes investigation plans autonomously, and a Threat Intelligence Agent that analyzes data from multiple threat intelligence sources. Additional agents include MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND mapping capabilities for tactical insights, and AI-generated case summarization for post-incident reporting. The platform offers NIST-aligned action recommendations categorized by containment, eradication, recovery, and hardening, enabling one-click remediation actions. It includes over 100 customizable fields for case management, including verdict, severity, classification, and timestamps. The system extends its capabilities through collaboration and detection engineering modules. The SOC Collaboration Extension enables bi-directional messaging with communication platforms, while the Detection Engineering module facilitates feedback loops between detection engineers and SOC analysts. The platform is designed to integrate with existing security infrastructure and provides case tracking and management from inception through automation, with incident prioritization based on severity and risk.