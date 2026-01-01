D3 Security Morpheus AI
D3 Security Morpheus AI is an autonomous SOC platform that automates security operations center functions including alert triage, investigation, and response. The platform ingests security alerts from multiple sources and performs automated correlation, investigation, and triage at scale, handling millions of alerts daily without queues or backlogs. The system generates per-alert investigations automatically upon ingestion, correlating data across cloud, identity, and endpoint environments. It provides 100% alert coverage with 95% of alerts triaged in under 2 minutes according to vendor claims. The platform includes AI agents for threat hunting and built-in remediation workflows. Morpheus offers a workspace for security responders to manage triaged alerts, explore timelines, and assign queries to an AI copilot. The platform supports workflow creation through alert upload, allowing teams to auto-build, tune, and validate investigation workflows. All workflows are transparent, auditable, and version-controlled with GitHub PR integration. The platform is designed for multi-tenant deployments and enterprise scale operations. It integrates with existing security tools including SIEM, EDR, IAM, and cloud platforms without replacing them. The system includes approval gates and human-in-the-loop controls for maintaining oversight of automated actions. Morpheus provides full audit trails for compliance requirements and maintains transparent logic for all automated decisions and risk scoring.
