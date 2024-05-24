Opsera DevSecOps Platform Description

Opsera DevSecOps Platform is a unified platform that integrates development, security, and operations tools to provide end-to-end visibility and governance across the software development lifecycle. The platform serves as a central command center that gathers data across security, quality, and development tools to identify weaknesses, track progress, and measure results. The platform focuses on shifting security left by embedding security considerations into every stage of the SDLC, enabling developers to write secure code from the start and identify vulnerabilities early. It provides automated security processes including static code analysis, vulnerability scanning, and automated security testing. Opsera Unified Insights delivers visibility into software security, quality, and compliance by collecting data across all connected tools. The platform includes DORA dashboards that display metrics such as lead time, change failure rate, mean time to resolve, and deployment frequency. The platform establishes governance frameworks that define policies and standards for code development, testing, deployment, and infrastructure management. It leverages automation tools to enforce policies, streamline processes, and monitor compliance. The system tracks key performance indicators to assess governance effectiveness and identify areas for improvement. Opsera enables organizations to balance speed and quality in software delivery, manage risk and compliance, optimize resource allocation and costs, and promote collaboration between development, operations, and security teams through shared goals and unified approaches.