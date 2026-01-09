7AI Platform
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if 7AI Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
7AI Platform Description
7AI Platform is a security operations platform that uses autonomous AI agents to investigate security alerts, correlate data, and execute response actions. The platform operates across the full security operations lifecycle including detection, investigation, case management, response, and threat hunting. The platform ingests alerts from multiple security tools and applies AI-powered analysis to reduce false positives by 95-99%. AI agents perform autonomous enrichment, multi-system data gathering, and correlation to form conclusions with supporting evidence. Investigations that typically take hours are completed in minutes. The case management component provides unified incident tracking with auto-populated investigation summaries, cross-alert correlation, and evidence collection. The response capability offers flexible remediation options including endpoint isolation, account disabling, IP blocking, and custom workflow execution through a drag-and-drop workflow builder. The platform includes threat hunting capabilities with cross-system correlation and AI-powered hunt suggestions. Enterprise Insights functionality captures organizational context including users, roles, allowed software, and policies to reduce false positives. The agent library includes purpose-built agents for endpoint security, identity analysis, cloud security, network analysis, and email security tasks. Agents are designed to be context-aware across the enterprise environment and architecturally bounded to eliminate hallucinations.
7AI Platform FAQ
Common questions about 7AI Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
7AI Platform is Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation developed by 7AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Security Orchestration, Automation.
