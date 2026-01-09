7AI Platform Logo

7AI Platform

Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if 7AI Platform is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

7AI Platform Description

7AI Platform is a security operations platform that uses autonomous AI agents to investigate security alerts, correlate data, and execute response actions. The platform operates across the full security operations lifecycle including detection, investigation, case management, response, and threat hunting. The platform ingests alerts from multiple security tools and applies AI-powered analysis to reduce false positives by 95-99%. AI agents perform autonomous enrichment, multi-system data gathering, and correlation to form conclusions with supporting evidence. Investigations that typically take hours are completed in minutes. The case management component provides unified incident tracking with auto-populated investigation summaries, cross-alert correlation, and evidence collection. The response capability offers flexible remediation options including endpoint isolation, account disabling, IP blocking, and custom workflow execution through a drag-and-drop workflow builder. The platform includes threat hunting capabilities with cross-system correlation and AI-powered hunt suggestions. Enterprise Insights functionality captures organizational context including users, roles, allowed software, and policies to reduce false positives. The agent library includes purpose-built agents for endpoint security, identity analysis, cloud security, network analysis, and email security tasks. Agents are designed to be context-aware across the enterprise environment and architecturally bounded to eliminate hallucinations.

7AI Platform FAQ

Common questions about 7AI Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

7AI Platform is Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation developed by 7AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Security Orchestration, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →