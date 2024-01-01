Splunk SOAR Connectors

ALTERNATIVES

INCIDENTS 0 ( 0 ) Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker. Security Operations Free socincident-responsesecurity-incident-responseincident-analysis

GDPatrol 0 ( 0 ) A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions. Security Operations Free awsaws-configaws-securitycloudwatchlambda

Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure. Security Operations Free automationclouddevopsinfrastructuresecurityintegrationworkflow