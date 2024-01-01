Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
The Splunk SOAR Connectors have been migrated to their own repositories in the new GitHub organization at https://github.com/splunk-soar-connectors. For more information, visit https://community.splunk.com/t5/Product-News-Announcements/SOAR-Apps-Are-Moving/ba-p/573856.
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.
A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.
A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.