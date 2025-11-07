Trend Micro Companion
AI-powered cybersecurity assistant integrated into Trend Vision One platform
Trend Micro Companion
AI-powered cybersecurity assistant integrated into Trend Vision One platform
Trend Micro Companion Description
Trend Companion is an AI-powered cybersecurity assistant integrated into the Trend Vision One platform. The tool uses multiple fine-tuned models, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), and components within Trend Cybertron to assist security teams with investigation, analysis, and response activities. The assistant provides natural language interaction for security operations tasks. It summarizes and explains Workbench alerts, creates search queries from plain language prompts, and decodes command-line instructions and scripts. The tool assists with investigation reports and case notes, helps add responses to cases and alerts, and selects appropriate search methods for queries. Trend Companion leverages threat intelligence from millions of sensors and trillions of threat queries from Trend Micro's global customer base. It incorporates data from multiple sensor types including endpoint, mobile, OT/IoT, server, network, cloud, email, and identity sources. The system includes privacy safeguards that remove personal information from prompts before processing. The tool is designed to reduce manual risk assessment and threat investigation time. It provides contextual AI-driven mitigation recommendations and assists analysts in building and executing threat-hunting queries. The assistant also supports OSQuery queries in the incident response and forensics module. Trend Companion uses both third-party large language models and proprietary AI technologies. Customer data is not used to train the models. Conversation records are retained for up to 30 days, with automatic deletion of earlier conversations if the 500-prompt limit is exceeded within that period.
