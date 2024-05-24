Cynet SOAR Logo

Cynet SOAR

Built-in SOAR platform for automated threat detection, investigation & response

Security Operations Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Cynet SOAR Description

Cynet SOAR is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform natively integrated into the Cynet security platform. The product automates threat detection, investigation, and response workflows across endpoints, networks, users, SaaS applications, and other IT components. The platform provides automated investigation capabilities that determine root cause and full scope of attacks across the environment. It includes graphical timelines and layouts of attacks along with automated investigation and response actions. The system consolidates alert investigation, threat remediation, and incident response orchestration from a single interface. Cynet SOAR includes remediation playbooks that automate multi-action responses across the environment for various attack scenarios. Users can leverage pre-built playbooks or create custom playbooks using a drag-and-drop playbook editor. The platform incorporates AI-driven correlation through CyAI to connect signals across endpoints, users, email, network, and cloud environments. The product integrates third-party log data into investigation flows and extends remediation actions to third-party IT components including switches, firewalls, and Active Directory. It is supported by CyOps, a 24x7 MDR team that informs SOAR actions and provides security expertise. The platform eliminates the need for separate third-party SOAR tools by building orchestration and automation capabilities directly into the Cynet platform.

Cynet SOAR FAQ

Common questions about Cynet SOAR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cynet SOAR is Built-in SOAR platform for automated threat detection, investigation & response developed by Cynet. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with SOAR, Security Orchestration, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud

Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
543
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
472
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
426
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
310
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
304
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox