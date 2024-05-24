Cynet SOAR Description

Cynet SOAR is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform natively integrated into the Cynet security platform. The product automates threat detection, investigation, and response workflows across endpoints, networks, users, SaaS applications, and other IT components. The platform provides automated investigation capabilities that determine root cause and full scope of attacks across the environment. It includes graphical timelines and layouts of attacks along with automated investigation and response actions. The system consolidates alert investigation, threat remediation, and incident response orchestration from a single interface. Cynet SOAR includes remediation playbooks that automate multi-action responses across the environment for various attack scenarios. Users can leverage pre-built playbooks or create custom playbooks using a drag-and-drop playbook editor. The platform incorporates AI-driven correlation through CyAI to connect signals across endpoints, users, email, network, and cloud environments. The product integrates third-party log data into investigation flows and extends remediation actions to third-party IT components including switches, firewalls, and Active Directory. It is supported by CyOps, a 24x7 MDR team that informs SOAR actions and provides security expertise. The platform eliminates the need for separate third-party SOAR tools by building orchestration and automation capabilities directly into the Cynet platform.