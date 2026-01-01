Swimlane Turbine Canvas
Swimlane Turbine Canvas is a low-code automation studio designed for security operations teams to build and manage security playbooks and workflows. The platform provides a visual interface where users can create automation through drag-and-drop functionality and modular components. The tool features reusable components that serve as building blocks for playbook construction, allowing users to build automation once and reuse it across multiple workflows. Canvas supports multiple triggers per playbook and provides visibility into how playbooks connect and interact with each other. The platform includes no-code logic capabilities such as conditional statements, repeat actions for loops, data transformation, variable management, and HTTP requests for API integration. Users can search, create, and update application actions directly within the interface. For advanced users, Canvas supports Python scripting with features including simplified input mapping through global variables, file transformations, and AI-generated Python code through the Hero AI assistant. The Hero AI feature also enables schema inference for handling dynamic data sets and can be used for creating AI workflows without complex scripting. The platform is designed to accommodate users with varying technical skill levels, from those without coding experience to advanced developers requiring Python support. Canvas provides a human-centric approach to automation development with intuitive interfaces that display data inputs and outputs in readable formats.
