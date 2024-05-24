SecurityHQ SHQ Response Platform Description

SecurityHQ SHQ Response Platform is a security management platform that combines incident response and risk management capabilities. The platform enables organizations to map threats, assets, and vulnerabilities to derive risks, with support for mapping metrics to custom personas and grouping threat actors and events. The platform provides incident management functionality with containment and mitigation capabilities, along with a dedicated risk center based on international standards including NIST, MITRE, and NCSC. Organizations can track mitigations, assign tasks to individuals, and monitor progress through a collaborative approach with SOC teams. SHQ Response includes compliance incident linking to help maintain security policies and reduce compliance issues. The platform features real-time dashboards, interactive visualizations, and incident timeline analysis to help analysts understand security events and take containment actions. The platform offers automated containment capabilities to block communications and isolate infected machines. Collaborative incident notifications include analysis, recommendations, timeline analysis, and activity tracking. A mobile application enables quick collaboration with SOC analysts, ticket management, and incident prioritization. The platform provides 24x7 monitoring with dedicated incident response leads and cyber security managers. Framework mapping to NIST, NCSC, and MITRE standards provides guidance on identifying, raising, and dealing with risks. The platform includes a mitigation tracker and library of threat profiles for creating applicable risks.