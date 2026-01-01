SIRP OmniSense™ Description

SIRP OmniSense is an AI-native Security Operations Center (SOC) platform designed to provide autonomous threat detection, response, and incident management capabilities. The platform operates in two modes: Assist mode and Autonomous mode, enabling organizations to transition from manual operations to self-learning security operations. The platform utilizes multi-agent orchestration with proprietary AI models to analyze security events, make decisions, and execute responses without requiring constant human intervention. It processes alerts from multiple sources, correlates them into prioritized incidents, and can automatically execute response actions. OmniSense includes an Enrichment Agent that automatically retrieves contextual data from external threat intelligence sources and presents findings in natural language. The platform features OmniMap, a knowledge graph that visualizes relationships between assets, indicators of compromise, vulnerabilities, and user activities to provide contextual understanding of security incidents. The system is designed to reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) by 80%, decrease Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) by 70%, and enable 90% of security actions to be performed autonomously. The platform learns from security operations over time and adapts its detection and response capabilities based on the organization's environment.