Torq Hyperautomation Description

Torq Hyperautomation is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform designed to automate security operations workflows. The platform addresses challenges related to managing multiple security tools, talent shortages, and multi-cloud complexity in modern security operations centers. The platform provides capabilities for building automated workflows through multiple approaches including AI-generated workflows using natural language descriptions, low-code drag-and-drop interfaces, and full-code options. It features an AI Workflow Builder that allows users to describe use cases in natural language and have agentic AI implement the workflows. The platform supports the creation of specialized AI agents for various security tasks including enrichment agents for IOC intelligence aggregation, communication agents for end-user engagement through messaging platforms, alert prioritization agents for case severity assignment, and phishing agents for analyzing email headers and filtering false positives. Torq Hyperautomation includes a cloud-native data pipeline architecture that scales elastically and integrates with security tools across the SOC environment. The platform provides AI-powered integration generation capabilities that can create integrations in seconds, alongside traditional integration methods. The system offers transparent execution with full visibility into agentic reasoning and immutable execution logs. It provides contextual execution capabilities that access organizational knowledge and past actions for decision-making. The platform is designed to handle both common and complex security use cases with goal-oriented planning and secure tool access controls.