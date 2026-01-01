Torq Hyperautomation Logo

Torq Hyperautomation

Security hyperautomation platform for SOC workflow automation with AI agents

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Torq Hyperautomation Description

Torq Hyperautomation is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform designed to automate security operations workflows. The platform addresses challenges related to managing multiple security tools, talent shortages, and multi-cloud complexity in modern security operations centers. The platform provides capabilities for building automated workflows through multiple approaches including AI-generated workflows using natural language descriptions, low-code drag-and-drop interfaces, and full-code options. It features an AI Workflow Builder that allows users to describe use cases in natural language and have agentic AI implement the workflows. The platform supports the creation of specialized AI agents for various security tasks including enrichment agents for IOC intelligence aggregation, communication agents for end-user engagement through messaging platforms, alert prioritization agents for case severity assignment, and phishing agents for analyzing email headers and filtering false positives. Torq Hyperautomation includes a cloud-native data pipeline architecture that scales elastically and integrates with security tools across the SOC environment. The platform provides AI-powered integration generation capabilities that can create integrations in seconds, alongside traditional integration methods. The system offers transparent execution with full visibility into agentic reasoning and immutable execution logs. It provides contextual execution capabilities that access organizational knowledge and past actions for decision-making. The platform is designed to handle both common and complex security use cases with goal-oriented planning and secure tool access controls.

Torq Hyperautomation FAQ

Common questions about Torq Hyperautomation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Torq Hyperautomation is Security hyperautomation platform for SOC workflow automation with AI agents developed by Torq. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Incident Response, Multi Cloud.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →