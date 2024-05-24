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Red Canary Automated Threat Response

by Red Canary

Automated threat response platform with playbooks for containment & remediation

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
PlaybooksSecurity Orchestration
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Red Canary Automated Threat Response Description

Red Canary Automated Threat Response is a security orchestration and automation platform that enables organizations to respond to confirmed threats through automated playbooks. The platform operates alongside Red Canary's managed detection and response service, triggering containment and remediation actions within seconds of threat confirmation. The system uses a playbook-based architecture where playbooks are groups of actions designed to support specific security goals. Each playbook can be triggered by specific conditions and linked to multiple actions. Organizations can configure triggers to describe when automation should begin, with each trigger capable of linking to multiple playbooks for scalable automation through reuse. The platform includes pre-built, customizable response tactics and out-of-the-box playbooks designed to address prevalent threats. Actions available include isolating endpoints, killing processes, suspending users, changing firewall rules, sending alerts to SIEM systems, SMS messaging, and dialing phone trees. The no-code setup allows security teams to configure automated responses without programming knowledge. Organizations can control automation execution through approval workflows, requiring manual approval before playbooks run. Playbooks can be enabled or disabled with a single click, allowing teams to automate at their own pace. The platform integrates with EDR products, SIEM systems, and identity platforms through webhooks. The system is designed to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) by enabling immediate containment of threats, with the vendor claiming 10x MTTR reduction and the ability to stop adversaries within minutes of detection.

Red Canary Automated Threat Response FAQ

Common questions about Red Canary Automated Threat Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Red Canary Automated Threat Response is Automated threat response platform with playbooks for containment & remediation developed by Red Canary. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Playbooks, Security Orchestration.

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