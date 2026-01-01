BlockAPT SaaS Logo

BlockAPT SaaS

Integrated cyber defense platform delivered as SaaS on Google Cloud

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BlockAPT SaaS Description

BlockAPT SaaS is an integrated cyber defense platform delivered through Google Cloud Marketplace as a software-as-a-service solution. The platform provides enterprise security capabilities without requiring hardware infrastructure or on-premises deployment. The platform offers centralized management through a single-pane-of-glass interface with real-time analytics and dashboard capabilities. It includes automated workflows and custom reporting functionality for security operations teams. The solution provides real-time threat blocking capabilities with threat intelligence integration, continuous security assessment, and automated risk mitigation. It features proactive vulnerability management and advanced attack prevention mechanisms. The platform includes automatic updates, self-healing defense grid functionality, and continuous monitoring with automatic failover capabilities. It supports unlimited user scaling, multi-site management, and global deployment options with flexible licensing models. BlockAPT SaaS offers same-day deployment without hardware requirements, instant policy activation, and rapid user onboarding. The platform provides 24/7 availability with real-time threat updates and zero maintenance overhead for organizations. The solution includes pre-built integrations that can be configured, with the ability to add new integrations. Pricing is available through Google Cloud Marketplace with predictable monthly billing.

BlockAPT SaaS FAQ

Common questions about BlockAPT SaaS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BlockAPT SaaS is Integrated cyber defense platform delivered as SaaS on Google Cloud developed by BlockAPT. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Centralized Management, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →