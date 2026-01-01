BlockAPT SaaS Description

BlockAPT SaaS is an integrated cyber defense platform delivered through Google Cloud Marketplace as a software-as-a-service solution. The platform provides enterprise security capabilities without requiring hardware infrastructure or on-premises deployment. The platform offers centralized management through a single-pane-of-glass interface with real-time analytics and dashboard capabilities. It includes automated workflows and custom reporting functionality for security operations teams. The solution provides real-time threat blocking capabilities with threat intelligence integration, continuous security assessment, and automated risk mitigation. It features proactive vulnerability management and advanced attack prevention mechanisms. The platform includes automatic updates, self-healing defense grid functionality, and continuous monitoring with automatic failover capabilities. It supports unlimited user scaling, multi-site management, and global deployment options with flexible licensing models. BlockAPT SaaS offers same-day deployment without hardware requirements, instant policy activation, and rapid user onboarding. The platform provides 24/7 availability with real-time threat updates and zero maintenance overhead for organizations. The solution includes pre-built integrations that can be configured, with the ability to add new integrations. Pricing is available through Google Cloud Marketplace with predictable monthly billing.