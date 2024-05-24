Zynap Automation Workflows Description

Zynap Automation Workflows is a security orchestration and automation platform designed for cybersecurity teams. The platform provides NINA (Neural Interface for Next-gen Automation), an AI-powered visual interface for designing, adapting, and executing security workflows across an organization's security stack. The platform connects intelligence sources including OSINT, Deep/Dark Web, EDRs, DRPs, and internal systems, normalizing and enriching data to feed automated workflows. It orchestrates people, data, and tools across offensive, defensive, and intelligence workflows within security operations centers. Zynap enables workflow automation through visual mapping and natural language prompts, allowing teams to design logic, connect tools, and orchestrate actions. The platform integrates with existing security tools whether they offer APIs or not, including locally deployed tools. The solution supports multiple use cases including threat intelligence automation, offensive security simulations, and security operations. Specific capabilities include automated credential validation during password recovery, asset identification, attacker simulation using cookies or credentials, and automated credential rotation or revocation. Zynap targets both MSSPs and enterprise security teams, providing workflow automation to unify security operations and enable prevention-first security models. The platform aims to reduce manual effort, break down silos between security tools, and improve efficiency across security operations.