Ekasha Incident Management Logo

Ekasha Incident Management

Incident management platform with automation, workflows, and playbooks

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
0

Ekasha Incident Management Description

Ekasha Incident Management is a centralized platform for managing the complete incident lifecycle. The platform provides incident analysis, prioritization, investigation, and orchestration capabilities designed to automate security operations. The system includes KPI dashboards that provide visibility into threat scenarios, SOC performance metrics, compliance status, and incident response effectiveness. These dashboards transform threat data into actionable insights for security teams. The platform offers workflow automation and playbooks to reduce manual tasks in incident response processes. It integrates multiple security technologies into a unified platform to eliminate inefficiencies and redundancies in security operations. Features include real-time collaboration tools for IT and security teams, alert prioritization based on business asset criticality, and timeline tracking for analyst activity and handover management. The platform supports SLA management to set benchmarks for response times and quality metrics. The automation capabilities handle high-volume tasks continuously, reducing human error and providing consistent security coverage. The system scales to accommodate increasing threat volumes while maintaining response speed and accuracy.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →