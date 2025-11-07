Ekasha Incident Management Description

Ekasha Incident Management is a centralized platform for managing the complete incident lifecycle. The platform provides incident analysis, prioritization, investigation, and orchestration capabilities designed to automate security operations. The system includes KPI dashboards that provide visibility into threat scenarios, SOC performance metrics, compliance status, and incident response effectiveness. These dashboards transform threat data into actionable insights for security teams. The platform offers workflow automation and playbooks to reduce manual tasks in incident response processes. It integrates multiple security technologies into a unified platform to eliminate inefficiencies and redundancies in security operations. Features include real-time collaboration tools for IT and security teams, alert prioritization based on business asset criticality, and timeline tracking for analyst activity and handover management. The platform supports SLA management to set benchmarks for response times and quality metrics. The automation capabilities handle high-volume tasks continuously, reducing human error and providing consistent security coverage. The system scales to accommodate increasing threat volumes while maintaining response speed and accuracy.