BlockAPT Control Logo

BlockAPT Control

Unified SOAR platform for centralized security management and automation

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BlockAPT Control Description

BlockAPT Control is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that provides centralized management of security operations through a single interface. The platform integrates multiple security tools and devices to eliminate operational silos and streamline security workflows. The system includes customizable playbooks for automated incident response actions, case management capabilities for tracking and resolving security incidents, and role-based access control for managing user permissions across integrated systems. It offers integration capabilities with over 60 pre-built connectors and supports custom API integrations for proprietary tools. BlockAPT Control provides analytics and visualization features that transform raw security data into actionable intelligence through customizable dashboards, including an executive dashboard for management reporting. The platform supports compliance processes for frameworks such as GDPR, NIS Regulations, and FCA requirements, with change control tracking and audit trail capabilities. The solution includes machine learning capabilities for continuous improvement of automated processes and supports coordination across security teams and departments. It is designed to be vendor and sector agnostic, allowing organizations to integrate existing security infrastructure regardless of vendor. The platform is offered in tiered subscription packages based on device licenses (250, 500, or 1000 devices) with varying numbers of included integrations and standard support during business hours.

BlockAPT Control FAQ

Common questions about BlockAPT Control including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BlockAPT Control is Unified SOAR platform for centralized security management and automation developed by BlockAPT. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Case Management, Centralized Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →