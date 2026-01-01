BlockAPT Control Description

BlockAPT Control is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that provides centralized management of security operations through a single interface. The platform integrates multiple security tools and devices to eliminate operational silos and streamline security workflows. The system includes customizable playbooks for automated incident response actions, case management capabilities for tracking and resolving security incidents, and role-based access control for managing user permissions across integrated systems. It offers integration capabilities with over 60 pre-built connectors and supports custom API integrations for proprietary tools. BlockAPT Control provides analytics and visualization features that transform raw security data into actionable intelligence through customizable dashboards, including an executive dashboard for management reporting. The platform supports compliance processes for frameworks such as GDPR, NIS Regulations, and FCA requirements, with change control tracking and audit trail capabilities. The solution includes machine learning capabilities for continuous improvement of automated processes and supports coordination across security teams and departments. It is designed to be vendor and sector agnostic, allowing organizations to integrate existing security infrastructure regardless of vendor. The platform is offered in tiered subscription packages based on device licenses (250, 500, or 1000 devices) with varying numbers of included integrations and standard support during business hours.