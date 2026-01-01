SentinelOne Singularity Hyperautomation Description

SentinelOne Singularity Hyperautomation is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that enables security teams to automate workflows and response processes without coding requirements. The platform provides a no-code canvas for designing, testing, and deploying security workflows. The solution offers over 100 pre-built integrations for connecting SaaS applications and security tools within the security environment. It includes workflow templates designed to address common cyber threats and provides version control capabilities for monitoring, debugging, and evolving automation processes. The platform automates triage, investigation, and response processes to reduce alert and exposure volumes. It enriches alerts with real-time insights and contextual data to accelerate threat response. The system provides tailored workflow suggestions based on the specific environment. Users can create customizable automation workflows without programming expertise through the visual interface. The platform supports scaling security operations by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining security processes across the organization. It integrates with the SentinelOne Singularity platform ecosystem, including AI SIEM capabilities for enhanced visibility and threat detection.