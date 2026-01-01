Itential Orchestration Description

Itential Orchestration is a platform designed to automate and orchestrate network and infrastructure operations across multi-domain environments. The platform provides capabilities for coordinating workflows across physical networks, SD-WAN, cloud, security, and hybrid infrastructure. The platform integrates with LLMs and AIOps platforms through Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable AI-driven automation with governance controls. It supports building and running agents that connect reasoning to deterministic execution with operational guardrails. The platform offers low-code workflow development with high-code extensibility options. Users can publish Python scripts, Ansible playbooks, and OpenTofu plans as consumable services across teams. Workflows can be exposed through portals like ServiceNow, APIs, or pipelines for self-service consumption. The platform includes lifecycle intelligence and state-aware orchestration to track services from provisioning through change, optimization, and retirement. It provides visibility and audit capabilities for infrastructure changes across enterprise environments. The platform is available as a SaaS offering and includes over 1,000 pre-built integrations for connecting cloud platforms, infrastructure systems, observability tools, inventories, and IT systems. It supports vendor-agnostic orchestration across multiple technology domains.