Itential Orchestration
AI-powered orchestration platform for network & infrastructure automation
Itential Orchestration
AI-powered orchestration platform for network & infrastructure automation
Itential Orchestration Description
Itential Orchestration is a platform designed to automate and orchestrate network and infrastructure operations across multi-domain environments. The platform provides capabilities for coordinating workflows across physical networks, SD-WAN, cloud, security, and hybrid infrastructure. The platform integrates with LLMs and AIOps platforms through Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable AI-driven automation with governance controls. It supports building and running agents that connect reasoning to deterministic execution with operational guardrails. The platform offers low-code workflow development with high-code extensibility options. Users can publish Python scripts, Ansible playbooks, and OpenTofu plans as consumable services across teams. Workflows can be exposed through portals like ServiceNow, APIs, or pipelines for self-service consumption. The platform includes lifecycle intelligence and state-aware orchestration to track services from provisioning through change, optimization, and retirement. It provides visibility and audit capabilities for infrastructure changes across enterprise environments. The platform is available as a SaaS offering and includes over 1,000 pre-built integrations for connecting cloud platforms, infrastructure systems, observability tools, inventories, and IT systems. It supports vendor-agnostic orchestration across multiple technology domains.
Itential Orchestration FAQ
Common questions about Itential Orchestration including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Itential Orchestration is AI-powered orchestration platform for network & infrastructure automation developed by Itential. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Orchestration, Automation, Network Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership