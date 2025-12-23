Simbian AI Security Operations Logo

Simbian AI Security Operations

AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
1
0

Simbian AI Security Operations Description

Simbian AI Security Operations is a platform that uses autonomous AI agents to handle security operations tasks. The platform centers around the Simbian Context Lake, which aggregates SOC data, adversary behavior, and enterprise signals into a unified intelligence layer. The platform includes four primary AI agents: - AI SOC Agent: Automates alert investigation and response across detection tools - AI Threat Hunt Agent: Automates validation of threat hunting hypotheses - AI Pentest Agent: Conducts automated penetration testing to identify exploitable vulnerabilities - AI GRC Agent: Automates responses to compliance requests and security questionnaires The system processes alerts from multiple detection tools and performs autonomous investigations to determine whether alerts are true positives, false positives, or novel threats. The Context Lake captures organizational security context and uses it to generate responses and build adaptive playbooks. The platform offers deployment options including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. It supports integration with over 75 enterprise and security tools. The system is designed to operate continuously and can be deployed within a day according to the vendor. Simbian holds SOC 2 Type II certification and implements data encryption at rest, in transit, and in use per NIST standards.

Simbian AI Security Operations FAQ

Common questions about Simbian AI Security Operations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Simbian AI Security Operations is AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response developed by Simbian. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →