Simbian AI Security Operations Description

Simbian AI Security Operations is a platform that uses autonomous AI agents to handle security operations tasks. The platform centers around the Simbian Context Lake, which aggregates SOC data, adversary behavior, and enterprise signals into a unified intelligence layer. The platform includes four primary AI agents: - AI SOC Agent: Automates alert investigation and response across detection tools - AI Threat Hunt Agent: Automates validation of threat hunting hypotheses - AI Pentest Agent: Conducts automated penetration testing to identify exploitable vulnerabilities - AI GRC Agent: Automates responses to compliance requests and security questionnaires The system processes alerts from multiple detection tools and performs autonomous investigations to determine whether alerts are true positives, false positives, or novel threats. The Context Lake captures organizational security context and uses it to generate responses and build adaptive playbooks. The platform offers deployment options including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. It supports integration with over 75 enterprise and security tools. The system is designed to operate continuously and can be deployed within a day according to the vendor. Simbian holds SOC 2 Type II certification and implements data encryption at rest, in transit, and in use per NIST standards.