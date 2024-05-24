Dynatrace AppEngine Description

Dynatrace AppEngine is a development platform that enables organizations to create and deploy custom applications within the Dynatrace environment. The platform allows users to build applications that leverage observability, security, and business data stored in Grail, Dynatrace's data storage layer. The platform provides a sandboxed runtime environment where custom applications can be developed using TypeScript and React. Applications built on AppEngine have access to core Dynatrace platform components including Smartscape topology mapping, Davis AI for causal and predictive analytics, and AutomationEngine for workflow automation. AppEngine integrates with OpenPipeline for data ingestion from multiple sources and formats, and uses Grail for unified data storage with full context retention. Applications can query data using DQL (Dynatrace Query Language) and create custom visualizations through dashboards and notebooks. The platform includes EdgeConnect functionality for secure connections to on-premises and cloud environments, enabling remote invocations without exposing internal systems. Applications are distributed and managed through the Dynatrace Hub, which handles the complete application lifecycle from deployment to operation. Development tools include a Visual Studio Code extension, pre-built React components for consistent UI design, and access to developer resources through the Dynatrace Developer portal. The platform enforces security through app signing, code-shielding, and built-in governance controls. Applications run in a managed infrastructure that scales automatically and maintains always-on availability. AppEngine supports integration with third-party systems through workflow integrations and allows developers to fetch external data and execute actions across connected systems.