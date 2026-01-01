Harness AI for DevOps Description

Harness is an AI-powered DevOps platform that provides automation across the software delivery lifecycle. The platform integrates continuous integration, continuous delivery, testing, application security, and cloud cost optimization into a unified solution. The platform uses AI to automate deployment processes, enabling teams to ship code with reduced manual intervention. It includes capabilities for automated testing to validate code quality and functionality before production releases. For security, Harness incorporates application security scanning and vulnerability detection into the development pipeline, allowing teams to identify and address security issues during the build and deployment phases. This enables security checks to be integrated directly into DevOps workflows. The platform also provides cloud cost optimization features that help organizations monitor and manage their cloud infrastructure spending. This includes visibility into resource usage and recommendations for cost reduction. Harness supports deployment to various cloud environments and infrastructure types. The platform is designed for enterprise engineering teams looking to standardize and automate their software delivery processes while maintaining security and cost controls. The solution aims to reduce deployment time and operational overhead by automating repetitive tasks and providing centralized management of the software delivery pipeline.