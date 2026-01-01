Harness AI for DevOps
AI-powered DevOps platform for CI/CD, testing, security, and cost mgmt.
Harness AI for DevOps
AI-powered DevOps platform for CI/CD, testing, security, and cost mgmt.
Harness AI for DevOps Description
Harness is an AI-powered DevOps platform that provides automation across the software delivery lifecycle. The platform integrates continuous integration, continuous delivery, testing, application security, and cloud cost optimization into a unified solution. The platform uses AI to automate deployment processes, enabling teams to ship code with reduced manual intervention. It includes capabilities for automated testing to validate code quality and functionality before production releases. For security, Harness incorporates application security scanning and vulnerability detection into the development pipeline, allowing teams to identify and address security issues during the build and deployment phases. This enables security checks to be integrated directly into DevOps workflows. The platform also provides cloud cost optimization features that help organizations monitor and manage their cloud infrastructure spending. This includes visibility into resource usage and recommendations for cost reduction. Harness supports deployment to various cloud environments and infrastructure types. The platform is designed for enterprise engineering teams looking to standardize and automate their software delivery processes while maintaining security and cost controls. The solution aims to reduce deployment time and operational overhead by automating repetitive tasks and providing centralized management of the software delivery pipeline.
Harness AI for DevOps FAQ
Common questions about Harness AI for DevOps including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Harness AI for DevOps is AI-powered DevOps platform for CI/CD, testing, security, and cost mgmt. developed by Harness. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI, Automation, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership