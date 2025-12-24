Cymph Security Playbooks
Cymph Security Playbooks is a platform designed to centralize the creation, management, and execution of cybersecurity playbooks. The platform provides a no-code visual editor with drag-and-drop functionality that enables users to build playbooks without programming knowledge. Users can start from scratch, use existing templates, or convert pre-built playbooks from public sources like CISA. The platform includes a centralized knowledge base for organizing and searching playbooks, with versioning and lifecycle management capabilities for drafting, duplicating, refining, and revoking playbooks. It features a public playbook hub containing hundreds of playbooks from trusted organizations and security experts. Cymph supports team collaboration through real-time co-editing, commenting, and structured feedback loops. The platform implements role-based access controls (RBAC) to define granular permissions for accessing, editing, sharing, or executing playbooks. Users can share playbooks securely across teams, organizations, or entire sectors. The platform uses open-standard formats for interoperability and supports automation execution across different security stacks. Additional capabilities include AI-powered import and generation of playbooks from documents or text descriptions, integrated asset management for storing security assets within playbooks, and translation functionality supporting 46 languages. Cymph is designed for security operations centers, managed security service providers (MSSPs), consultants, CERTs, ISACs, and regulatory organizations.
