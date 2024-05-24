PDI Cybersecurity Experience Description

PDI Cybersecurity Experience is a unified security operations platform that integrates three core components: a cybersecurity platform, mobile application, and AI assistant. The platform provides centralized visibility across an organization's security technology stack through persona-based dashboards and real-time data monitoring. The cybersecurity platform offers technology-agnostic integration with existing security solutions, customizable dashboards for different user roles, and industry-specific threat intelligence. The mobile application enables security teams to manage incidents, access threat intelligence, and perform automated threat hunting using natural language queries from mobile devices. The AI assistant provides context-aware insights, access to internal resources including SOPs and firewall templates, and guided processes for security operations. The solution includes unified case management, alert correlation and prioritization, and actionable notifications for critical security events. It supports 24/7 accessibility through the mobile platform and provides data-driven insights for security program improvement. PDI Cybersecurity Experience is designed to address challenges such as alert fatigue, resource constraints, operational inefficiencies, and limited visibility across distributed environments. The platform aims to enable proactive threat detection and prevention through the integration of AI capabilities with human expertise.