Swimlane Agentic AI
Agentic AI-powered SOAR platform for security automation and case management
Swimlane Agentic AI
Agentic AI-powered SOAR platform for security automation and case management
Swimlane Agentic AI Description
Swimlane Agentic AI is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that incorporates agentic AI capabilities for security operations. The platform includes Hero, an AI companion designed to assist with security operations tasks while maintaining data privacy. The platform provides case management functionality for incident response with customizable workflows. It offers a low-code automation builder called Turbine Canvas for creating security playbooks without extensive coding requirements. The platform features a marketplace with over 500 connectors, 2,500+ pre-built playbooks, and 3,800+ automation actions. It supports integration with various security tools through API connections, enabling ecosystem-agnostic automation across different security technologies. The solution includes dashboards and reporting capabilities for security operations visibility. It operates on a cloud-native architecture designed for scalability. The platform addresses alert fatigue, tool complexity, and breach prevention use cases. It supports both enterprise security teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs) with multi-tenant capabilities. The automation capabilities span multiple security functions including threat detection, incident response, compliance management, and security tool orchestration. The platform aims to reduce manual security operations tasks through AI-driven automation.
Swimlane Agentic AI FAQ
Common questions about Swimlane Agentic AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Swimlane Agentic AI is Agentic AI-powered SOAR platform for security automation and case management developed by Swimlane. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Case Management, Cloud Native.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership