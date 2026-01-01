Swimlane Agentic AI Logo

Swimlane Agentic AI

Agentic AI-powered SOAR platform for security automation and case management

Swimlane Agentic AI Description

Swimlane Agentic AI is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that incorporates agentic AI capabilities for security operations. The platform includes Hero, an AI companion designed to assist with security operations tasks while maintaining data privacy. The platform provides case management functionality for incident response with customizable workflows. It offers a low-code automation builder called Turbine Canvas for creating security playbooks without extensive coding requirements. The platform features a marketplace with over 500 connectors, 2,500+ pre-built playbooks, and 3,800+ automation actions. It supports integration with various security tools through API connections, enabling ecosystem-agnostic automation across different security technologies. The solution includes dashboards and reporting capabilities for security operations visibility. It operates on a cloud-native architecture designed for scalability. The platform addresses alert fatigue, tool complexity, and breach prevention use cases. It supports both enterprise security teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs) with multi-tenant capabilities. The automation capabilities span multiple security functions including threat detection, incident response, compliance management, and security tool orchestration. The platform aims to reduce manual security operations tasks through AI-driven automation.

Swimlane Agentic AI FAQ

Common questions about Swimlane Agentic AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

