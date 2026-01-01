AlgoSec AlgoBot Description

AlgoBot is an intelligent chatbot that handles network security policy management tasks through natural language interactions. The bot accepts questions and commands in plain English or French to assist with security policy change management processes. The chatbot enables users to check if traffic is allowed between IP addresses, servers and applications, open change requests for network connectivity, check change request status, and identify network connectivity problems for business applications. It can identify all applications associated with specific IP addresses and determine applications impacted by security incidents. For firewall and network administrators, AlgoBot provides access to the AlgoSec Security Management Solution for maintenance tasks. Administrators can troubleshoot network connectivity issues and security incidents, check and approve change request status, identify business applications affected by server or firewall maintenance, and isolate compromised servers from the network during security incidents. The bot offloads day-to-day tasks from firewall and network administrators by automatically answering security policy management questions and handling maintenance tasks. It serves security teams, cyber analysts, application owners, developers, help desk, support, network, server and IT teams. Users can communicate with AlgoBot through Slack or Skype for Business via chatroom or mobile app.