AlgoSec AlgoBot Logo

AlgoSec AlgoBot

Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AlgoSec AlgoBot Description

AlgoBot is an intelligent chatbot that handles network security policy management tasks through natural language interactions. The bot accepts questions and commands in plain English or French to assist with security policy change management processes. The chatbot enables users to check if traffic is allowed between IP addresses, servers and applications, open change requests for network connectivity, check change request status, and identify network connectivity problems for business applications. It can identify all applications associated with specific IP addresses and determine applications impacted by security incidents. For firewall and network administrators, AlgoBot provides access to the AlgoSec Security Management Solution for maintenance tasks. Administrators can troubleshoot network connectivity issues and security incidents, check and approve change request status, identify business applications affected by server or firewall maintenance, and isolate compromised servers from the network during security incidents. The bot offloads day-to-day tasks from firewall and network administrators by automatically answering security policy management questions and handling maintenance tasks. It serves security teams, cyber analysts, application owners, developers, help desk, support, network, server and IT teams. Users can communicate with AlgoBot through Slack or Skype for Business via chatroom or mobile app.

AlgoSec AlgoBot FAQ

Common questions about AlgoSec AlgoBot including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AlgoSec AlgoBot is Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration developed by AlgoSec. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Collaboration, Firewall, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →