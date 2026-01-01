Tines Platform Description

Tines Platform is a workflow automation solution designed for security operations teams. The platform enables users to build, run, and monitor security workflows through multiple components. The platform includes Storyboard for workflow creation, Workbench for workflow management, and Cases for case management functionality. It features an Agents component that appears to provide AI-driven automation capabilities. The platform incorporates AI functionality throughout its toolset. Users can build custom applications within the platform and access monitoring capabilities to track workflow execution and performance. The platform provides record retention options and filtering capabilities for managing workflow data. Case management features include webhook support with selective notifications and status permissions. The platform offers customizable collections and auto-ignored fields in test runs for workflow testing. It includes support for AI Agent actions with MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools and Tines Tunnel functionality. The platform is designed to support security-minded organizations in automating their security operations workflows. It provides a visual interface for workflow creation and management, allowing teams to automate repetitive security tasks and orchestrate responses across multiple tools and systems.