Viettel Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solution (VCS-CyCir)

SOAR platform for automating SOC operations and incident response workflows

VCS-CyCir is a Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform designed to optimize Security Operations Center (SOC) operations. The platform integrates with security tools to automate incident response workflows and reduce manual handling tasks. The solution provides over 50 pre-built incident response playbooks that automate troubleshooting processes. It connects with existing security infrastructure through bidirectional APIs, supporting integration with more than 100 security tools including SIEM, EDR, IAM, Threat Intelligence platforms, Firewalls, and Endpoint security solutions. VCS-CyCir includes automated alert triage capabilities that identify and remove duplicate alerts across multiple security systems. The platform provides a centralized interface for incident investigation, tracking, and coordination across multiple departments. It supports root cause analysis and enables security teams to trace incidents through integrated data sources. The system generates role-specific reports for different stakeholders including CISOs, SOC Managers, and Analysts. These reports include operational performance metrics, ROI calculations, and key performance indicators such as Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). The core engine consists of three main components: Workflow management, Orchestration capabilities, and Automation functions. The platform supports customization to align with specific business processes and operational requirements.

Viettel Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solution (VCS-CyCir) is SOAR platform for automating SOC operations and incident response workflows developed by Viettel Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Incident Response, Integration.

